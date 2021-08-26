Valley Football Club makes it debut in the Central Valley on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s a new soccer team in town and they’re making their debut premiere on Saturday.

Head coach Alex Gutierrez says the club brings both an entertaining and energetic style of play to the field when participating in soccer games.

“We want to make sure we’re representing the Central Valley as much as possible and I know the fans out here really love to have games that are fun, exciting, a team that’s looking to attack and score a lot of goals. That’s what we’re after,” Gutierrez says.

Renato Bustamante is a member of the team and says he’s thankful for the opportunities the Valley has given him to play the sport he loves.

“I grew up in Peru, then I moved to Chicago with my family, but since I’ve been an adult I’ve been able to make my decisions of where to live. For some reason, I keep choosing the Central Valley, so here I am,” Bustamante says. “I’m thankful to be here and thankful for all the opportunities Fresno and the Central Valley have provided for me.”

The Valley Football Club joins the United Premier Soccer League and is set to play against Merced at McNamara Park at 7 p.m.

The team’s first home game will be on Sept. 4 at Keith Tice Park in Fresno at 7 p.m.

For those interested in purchasing tickets, click here to learn more.