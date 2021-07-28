Valley food trucks still doing well even after restaurants open back up

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Business has not slowed much for the food trucks and in fact, seven new trucks popped up in the last few months. One of the newest trucks, attending Wednesday nights Loma Vista Community Church location was Mariscos Las Brisas. Owner, Josue Reyes talks about why they chose to open a second truck.

A partner and one of the organizers of Fresno Street Eats, Ray Ortiz said seven trucks opening up in just a few months is not a surprise to him.

Another food truck, Trinchan Fresh Bistro, owned by Jorge Trinchan, used to have a restaurant, but shows how you can still make upscale food out of a truck.

Follow the food trucks and Fresno Street Eats on social media for where they’ll head to next — they’re around town seven days a week.