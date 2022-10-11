FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative will be presented with a large check with an even larger dollar amount.

The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative is a coalition designed to work with current agriculture researchers, universities, and workers to develop the skills needed to access higher quality, higher paying jobs in Ag technology.

The coalition is set to receive $65.1 million to accelerate the development of the agricultural community.

The large sum was awarded to the coalition by the American Rescue Plan.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo, Senator Alex Padilla, and Representative Jim Costa will join together for the kick-off initiative Friday at Yo’Ville Community Garden and Farm on Friday.