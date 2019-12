FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Dense fog has led to numerous delays and cancellations at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport early Wednesday morning.

For more information on flights visit Fresno Yosemite International Airport

The National Weather Service said visibility down to near zero in Bakersfield and around 1/8 mile in Merced.

4:27 AM PST – Dense Fog Advisory now expanded to cover the SJ Valley from Kern to Merced Counties until 10 AM. #CAwx #TuleFog pic.twitter.com/2U24eD1SBD — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 11, 2019

