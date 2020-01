FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Dense fog led to numerous delays at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Tuesday morning.

There were at least seven flights that had delays.

For more information on flights, visit the airport website and look at departures and arrivals.

Dense fog continues to cover much of the San Joaquin Valley this morning with visibility reduced to a few hundred feet at several locations. Slow down and drive with extra caution this morning. Conditions should begin improving later this morning. #cawx #tulefog pic.twitter.com/OQpx3STnOE — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 7, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.