FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the recent flooding and standing water all around the valley, the Fresno County health department is expecting a boom in the mosquito population.

“With the heavy rains that passed us by and coming on still, we do expect a large number of mosquitos thriving,” Said Leticia Berber with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

It is just a matter of time before the insects are flying and biting once again- carrying potentially dangerous viruses like West Nile and that has the county worried.

“We had 33 cases and three deaths in Fresno County, those may seem like a small number, but this illness does not have a vaccine, it doesn’t have a cure when somebody is infected with West Nile virus and ends up in the hospital. That’s not good news for them,” said Berber.

And the warmer the weather gets the greater the danger becomes.

“With the warmer temperatures, mosquitos are temperature dependent the warmer the temperatures the more development the water is going to be warmer that they are developing in,” Katherine Ramirez with the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District.

But there are ways to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites.

“It’s time to start using insect repellent if you’re going to be outside for the active ingredients deet, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus so look on the container and look for the active ingredient and make sure its one of those three and you can prevent mosquito bites and apply to exposed skin,” Ramirez explained.

Another tip – besides moving stagnate water from your home is to remove shoes from the entrance of your home as mosquitos are attracted to the smell of your feet.