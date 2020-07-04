KSEE24 RESCAN /
Valley firefighters kept busy ahead of July 4th holiday

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire departments across the Valley were busy battling fires Friday night ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Fresno Fire Department was called out to 2040 E. Platt Ave., near Tulare Avenue and First Street, around 10:30 p.m. after the homeowner reported hearing fireworks, went outside and saw a tree was on fire, said spokesman Shane Brown. Flames had quickly spread into the home and got into the attic.

Firefighters rescued the family’s dog from the flames.

The house was destroyed, displacing three residents.

Firefighters in Madera battled a residential fire along with two outbuildings that had spread into brush on Avenue 13 1/2, according to the Madera City Fire Department. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department expected a busy holiday and asked residents to be safe when handling fireworks and to dispose them properly.

Sanger Fire crews responded to a blaze at a residence in the area of J Street and North Avenue around midnight, said Lt. Keith Sanders. Small apartment units had caught fire, displacing approximately one to two people.

Firefighters from Selma, Kingsburg, Fresno County Fire, and Reedley assisted in knocking down the flames.

