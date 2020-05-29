Valley farmers dealing with spike in warmer temperatures

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Central Valley is in the middle of warmer than average temperatures. But, that could be a good thing for farmers if they are properly prepared.



CEO of Fresno County Farm Bureau, Ryan Jacobsen says the Central Valley is known for the warm temperatures over a period of days.

“It’s not uncommon for us to get over 100 many days in the summer months and most of our crops do very well here,” said Jacobsen. “You know there is a reason peaches, plums, nectarines, pistachios, and melons do exceptionally well here. They don’t mind that heat.”

Jacobsen said melons normally thrive in warm temperatures when it heats up gradually.

“Pretty much through the first of March till the end of October it stays pretty dry but when we get these extreme heat patterns where it foes above 102 over multiple days that does stress many of the crops here in the valley,” said Jacobsen.

Owner of Delbosque Farms, Joe Delbosque says melons usually do well in hot the valley hot temperatures.

“Well melons can sustain pretty good heat,” said Delbosque.

Delbosque said although the Valley is seeing warmer than average temperatures, his crops will be fine as long as they are getting enough water.

“We got to have some water with us right and that’s really important with the melons too,” said Delbosque.

