IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE)- Valley farmers continue preparing for frigid temperatures over the next few days. Experts say it’s unusual to get freeze warnings this late in the season.

“This morning we ran wind machines for about an hour, a couple of them. Then it warmed up, so we turned everything off,” said Robert McKellar, owner, and CEO at McKellar Ranch.

He owns a citrus farm in Tulare County and he’s gearing up for another cold night.

“The thing that affects a fruit more than anything else is that when it gets cold, the length of time. Well, today it’s cold, and tonight the fruit will already be cold.”

McKellar said he normally uses water because it comes out of the ground at 55 degrees, but because it rained on Tuesday, he will be turning on the wind machines again. His farm has nine 30-foot machines.

“Here in the San Joaquin Valley the cold air settles to the ground, and so at about 30 feet, the warm air is above that,” he said.

The wind machine pulls the warm air down and spreads it out through the orchard, raising the temperature two to five degrees. And that can make all the difference.

“So I’ll say if it gets down to 28 by midnight, we’ll have 6 to 7 hours of 28-degree weather and we’ll be running all of our mind machines.”

Mckellar said it’s unusual to get these low temps this time of year.

The machines run on propane. Mckellar said it’s expensive.

“We burn a lot of propane in a night.”

But the farmer is hopeful he won’t have too much of a problem.

“Navel oranges particularly this time of year have a lot of sugar in them, and the more sugar they have in them, the less likely they are to freeze.”