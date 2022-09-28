FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Manuel Cunha, Jr., Nisei Farmers League President said “I’m done” in a statement Wednesday after new legislation was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Supporters of the legislation say it expands farm workers union rights. This includes new ways for farmworkers to vote in a union election, including options for mail-in ballots, and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, in addition to the existing in-person voting process.

“California’s farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state, and they have the fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace,” said Governor Newsom.

While opponents of the bill like Manuel Cunha Jr. say it strips farm workers of their privacy. Cunha says farm workers are now forced to provide their workers’ names, addresses, phone numbers and locations, and job descriptions to unions.

“This may result in intimidation, bullying, and harassment”. said Cunha. “Farmers must give up their right of free speech and private property rights to allow the Union to contact their employees who may be in fear of being contacted and pressured.”

Cunha says farmers have enough and even suggests that many should strike.