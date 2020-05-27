Valley entrepreneurs share tips for starting a business in a new book

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a northeast Fresno home on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported around 7:20 a.m. at a home in the area of 1370 E Sample Ave., just north of Bullard and Millbrook avenues. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the attic and garage.