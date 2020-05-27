Valley entrepreneurs share tips for starting a business in a new book

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clint and Deanna Lewis have a new book titled Faith, Family & Franchise. It chronicles their journey to owning several valley franchises including a number of Wing Stop and Fat Burger locations. They have also worked with Franchise owners here in the Fresno area and are sharing tips on what you need to know to start your own business.
