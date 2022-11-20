FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A festival for those deaf or hard of hearing finally returned after a three-year hiatus.

The 2022 Valley Deaf Festival took place Saturday at the Fresno Fairgrounds after the pandemic put the event on pause.

The event was held by organizations, including the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center.

They provided information for people who fall into this category and need help with resources for themselves or their families.

There were interpreter services, raffles, and lots of things for the kids.

Michelle Bronson, the Executive Director for Deaf & Hard of Hearing, says, “It serves the deaf and hard of hearing in our community in a non-profit manner. We also serve the deaf-blind, and the visually impaired who also have hearing loss. We also teach families to sign. We put events on for the deaf community, because often, different events in the city don’t have interpreters provided. And they don’t have vendors who are deaf.”

The group hopes to host its annual event next year, and for more years to come.