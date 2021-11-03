Valley crews get special training on responding to incidents involving electric cars

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) – As hybrids and electric vehicles become more popular, so are incidents involving these vehicles. On Tuesday, Central Valley firefighters and law enforcement personnel got special training on how to better respond to these accidents.

“This is something that we don’t normally deal with,” said Michael Kalina, Fresno City Fire Captain.

According to data on the U.S. Department of Energy’s website, California accounts for 42 percent of electric vehicles nationwide.

Captain Chris Womock with the Indianapolis Fire Department trained local crews on Tuesday. He said a big concern with these cars is how quiet they are, making it hard to tell if they’re on or off.

“So these vehicles could actually potentially move as a first responder is either working on a patient or on that scene and become part of the problem,” he said.

Central Valley first responders heard from Womock on ways to power down EV’s safely, and what to avoid at a scene.

“We wanna stay away from anything orange, which is the high voltage cables in these cars. Do not cut these.”

“We’re learning a lot,” said Captain Kalina, who added that Fresno City Fire also recently received training on new electric city buses.

Firefighters also learned about challenges with charging stations.

“You got 240 volts or maybe 360 volts coming up from underneath the ground, and you don’t wanna come in contact with that while power is still on,” said Womock.

According to PlugShare.com, in Fresno City alone there are more than 300 public charging stations for electric cars.

“There’s also different types of injuries,” said Linda Urata, coordinator at the San Joaquin Valley Clean Cities Coalition, which hosted the event. “If you’re burned in a fire, that’s one thing. But if you’re burned with a high voltage contact, that’s something different.”

Last year, Governor Newsom announced that by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California must be zero emission because transportation currently accounts for more than half of the state’s carbon pollution.

“Because of air quality and greenhouse concerns, you’ll see more of these vehicles in communities that are worried about air quality, as well as the health of their agriculture and the way they make a living. Air pollution has a serious impact on both of those,” said Urata.

The San Joaquin Valley Clean Cities Coalition hosted Tuesday’s training in Reedley and plans to make this an annual event.