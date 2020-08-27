Valley community colleges sticking with virtual learning until end of spring semester

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — State Center Community College District made the decision on Thursday morning to continue distance learning into the spring semester.

President of Fresno City College, Carole Goldsmith said they have been working towards this announcement for quite some time.

“It’s a definite new way of doing things with this announcement the formal announcement of being online in the spring. I think it gives a bit of certainty during a very uncertain time,” said Goldsmith.

Fresno City will still hold select courses in person like their police, fire, welding, and automotive programs. But, the bulk of their academic classes will remain online.

“So, we have brought back a number of our programs successfully and safely, but we will continue on the path that we started many months ago in March,” said Goldsmith.

The State Center Community College District oversees Fresno City, Reedley College, Clovis Community, Madera Community, Oakhurst Community, and the Career & Technology Center.

President of Reedley College, Jerry Buckley said this decision makes the most sense considering the times we are in.

“And from there if things get better maybe our second nightly classes could switch face to face but at least we have established a situation for our students and families to plan accordingly,” said Buckley.

However, some students are still adapting to online classes.

Gerardo Reyes is a student at Reedley College he says overcoming technology glitches can get tiresome.

“It was pretty tough at the beginning just because myself and I know there a lot of students out there who don’t have access to internet at home other than phone hot spots but that’s still not enough,” said Reyes.

Reyes said Reedley College does help out in that aspect and can allow students to check out laptops and hotspots.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.