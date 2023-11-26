FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With a freeze warning in effect around the San Joaquin Valley, local citrus growers are on alert as they work to keep their crops safe.

CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen says citrus is one of the most vulnerable crops to freezing temperatures, and added that it is one of the most vital industries to protect.

“When it comes to the major crops here in the valley, you know citrus is one of those top crops. I mean, statewide it’s a $3 billion industry. And so, most of that’s located here in the San Joaquin Valley, and so, very very important that we do everything we can to help protect this crop,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says it is not just temperature growers have to look out for, but also how long those freezing temps last.

“Lower than 32 degrees Fahrenheit in excess of four hours becomes problematic. When you get to 30, those hours could shorten. And then when you get to 28, much more problematic when you get down to that temperature there. So, we’re watching every degree very critically,” he said.

With these cold nights, he says farmers have to take every precaution.

They run warmer groundwater through irrigation systems to raise field temperatures and power up massive fans that sit high above their crops.

“The temperature of that air anywhere from 20 to 15 feet higher than the ground can be 3 to 5 degrees warmer. So, if you’re mixing it up, it can boost that ground temperature 1 to 3 degrees saving you from issues.”

Jacobsen says the citrus season runs from October all the way to around June.

However, from November through March 1, the temperature and the precautions are always top of mind for local citrus growers.

Even if cooler temps can help speed up the process of getting those oranges and lemons on store shelves.

“We are fortunate that the cold weather does help it mature, we just don’t want to get too cold. So, we’re going to see some 32s, farmers are going to be out there protecting their crops, but hopefully, we won’t see any damage from this event,” said Jacobsen.

He also asks those out there with livestock or farm animals to make sure they have everything they need to stay warm during these colder winter nights.