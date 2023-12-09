FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With a freeze warning in effect till Wednesday farmers who grow cold-sensitive crops have their work cut out for them to keep warm.

“Freeze warnings in December aren’t necessarily uncommon but we watch them very carefully,” said Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Jacobsen says every freeze warning is a battle between citrus farmers and Mother Nature.

“The main thing we’re looking for is anything below 32 degrees for long durations of time long durations of time is over four hours,” said Jacobsen.

A common practice for growers to keep their crops warm is to run groundwater through their fields.

“The coldest air in that orchard is going to be right at the ground level and by running that groundwater you are releasing that heat from the groundwater by up to three degrees,” Jacobsen continued.

Another method farmers rely on is to run massive fans that are more than 15 feet in the air.

“The air up 15 to 20 degrees is up to five degrees warmer than at ground level, by mixing that air you can boost those temperatures,” said Jacobsen.

Freezing temperatures are not the only conditions farmers are battling; the soil is dry due to the lack of rain.

Although clear skies may be a nice sight, this can hurt farmers.

“Food grows where water flows our agricultural industry is so incredibly dependent during these storms during these four winter months whether to make or break what this year gonna look like,” Jacobsen stated.