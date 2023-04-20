MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley Children’s Healthcare will launch a new environmental strategy aiming to operate under net-zero carbon emissions and become the largest pediatric healthcare-based renewable energy microgrid in the county.

Officials from Valley Children’s announced on Thursday their plans to improve the efforts to improve air quality in the region. The plan will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Whether it is drought, wildfires, severe weather or interruptions to the State’s power grid, there is no question that the environmental challenges facing this region, and our hospital operations, are significant and will only continue to intensify over time.” Todd Suntrapak, Valley Children’s President & CEO

Officials say when online and operational in 2025, the renewable microgrid will reduce reliance on the traditional power grid, ensuring Valley Children’s Hospital and buildings on its campus remain operational in the event of power outages in the region.

They add that when Valley Children’s achieves net zero, its entire campus will produce no carbon emissions, eliminating its carbon footprint and impact on air quality.

Additionally, Valley Children’s is committed to creating energy resiliency and addressing the impact of climate change on families in Central California by:

Creating a sustainable and clean energy strategy for the main hospital campus located in Madera, including the renewable energy microgrid that encompasses solar photovoltaic materials, fuel cells, and battery storage.

Investing in water treatment and recharge capabilities to ensure support for the Madera campus in the face of California’s continuing drought.

Developing a 10-year plan through the Valley Children’s Guilds Center for Community Health to effectively identify the health needs of Central Valley children. The plan will measure the impact of these interventions, through the lens of equity and concern for health disparities in the region.

Encouraging sustainable food practices, including sourcing food from local and sustainable producers and reducing food waste.

In 2022, Valley Children’s was one of the first hospitals in the country to sign the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Sector Climate Pledge, a nationwide effort to address the impacts of climate change on public health. The successful implementation of Valley Children’s energy resilience program will be used as a model for other HHS Health Sector Climate Pledge signees.