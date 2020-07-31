Valley Children’s responds to councilmembers who want to reopen schools: ‘Children are at real risk from COVID-19’

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – In response to a pair of Fresno city councilmembers – and other elected officials – requesting schools reopen, the president and CEO of Valley Children’s says “children are at real risk from COVID-19.”

In a statement issued hours after the councilmembers’ public request, President and CEO Todd Suntrapak writes that it is still unsafe for schools to open, based on determinations by Fresno County’s Public Health Officer.

“The long-term health consequences of a child having COVID-19 are concerning to medical experts and will remain unknown until they are older. Risking a child’s health today for an unknown health future is a risk we, as pediatric health experts, are unwilling to assume.”

The healthcare provider reveals that as of July 27 Valley Children’s has tested 8,041 children at, with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 9.6%, and witnessed COVID-19 in patients as young as three weeks old and as old as 17 years.

We encourage our elected leaders and others in the community who – like all of us at Valley Children’s – want our kids to go back to school to invest your public platforms to encourage the behaviors that science has shown will slow the spread of the disease, reduce our transmission rates, slow hospitalizations and allow our schools and our economy to reopen. Valley Children’s President and CEO Todd Suntrapak

