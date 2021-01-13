Valley Children’s planning to accept patients up to age 25 to assist with COVID surge

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley Children’s Hospital said Wednesday it is preparing to accept patients as old as 25 to help with the Valley’s COVID-19 surge.

The hospital has been planning for a surge from the very early stages of the pandemic, which includes accepting older patients as part of its current surge plan, said Dr. David Christensen, Valley Children’s senior vice president of medical affairs and Chief Physician Executive.

Valley Children’s anticipates that the state will soon release transfer guidelines for adult patients at pediatric hospitals.

The hospital reported that it is actively collaborating with area adult medical facilities and is preparing to accept transfers as needed.

Christensen added that as part of the hospital’s standard procedure, older patients are considered on a case-by-case basis by its medical and nursing leadership to ensure appropriate care.