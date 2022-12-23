FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley Children’s Healthcare announced Friday a data security incident involving a former vendor.

Valley Children’s says Connexin Software, a Pennsylvania-based company had a data breach involving more than 2.2 million people nationwide.

Around 65,000 of those impacted by the data security incident are Valley Children’s Medical Group patients and parents/guardians in the greater Fresno area, according to Valley Children’s Healthcare.

The incident did not involve Valley Children’s own information technology systems. Connexin reports that the incident occurred on August 26, 2022,

Valley Children’s says they were not made aware of the incident at Connexin until Monday, December 19, 2022.

Valley Children’s says they are monitoring the situation and advocating on behalf of Fresno-area families. Connexin is offering identity monitoring services to those whose social security numbers were potentially involved.

Children’s Hospital is asking current and former patients and families of Fresno Children’s Pediatrics, Sky Park Pediatrics, and Dakota Pediatrics in Fresno; Magnolia Pediatrics in Clovis; Olivewood Pediatrics in Merced; and Greenfield Pediatrics (now closed) in Hanford to please be on the lookout for a letter from Connexin

Connexin has set up a call center for families to call with questions about the incident. That toll-free number is 855-532-0912.