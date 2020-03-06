Valley Children’s Hospital places new restrictions, effort to control potential spread of coronavirus

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – New restrictions have been put in place at Valley Children’s Hospital in an effort to control the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

It’s limiting visitations to just parents and guardians of patients. Other visitors will not be allowed inside.

“We want to be responsible and limit the number of people that are coming into our organization until a time we better understand this virus,” said Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO of Valley Children’s.

Although there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central Valley yet, Suntrapak said it’s very much necessary.

“Our actions are taken on the side of responsibility and proactiveness to keep kids well more days out of the year and make sure that we do everything we can to provide and environment where there’s the least amount of risk,” Suntrapak said.

In addition, every person attempting to go in will be screened with questions regarding their health and recent travels. Masks will also be given to symptomatic parents or guardians.

Valley Children’s annual fundraising event, Kids Day, has been postponed in order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

