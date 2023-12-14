FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Santa Claus visited patients at Valley Children’s Hospital at their holiday parade on Thursday.

Santa received an escort from Fresno firefighters, CHP, and other first responders as he arrived to deliver presents to patients.

It was part of the holiday parade at the hospital which included Roosevelt’s high school marching band and color guard, young athletes with the Adaptive Sports Program, and the Fresno State marching band, among other groups.

Of course, George the Valley Children’s mascot, and the Grinch were also part of the parade.

This parade was brought to Valley Children’s Hospital for patients to enjoy, bringing a smile to their faces and bringing holiday cheer during this time of year.