Valley Children’s Hospital gets multi-million dollar gift

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) —  Valley Children’s Hospital received a $4 million gift from the estate of Fresno Philanthropist Donald Emil Gumz.

The hospital will recognize the generosity in a new outpatient center planned for construction on the Valley Children’s Hospital campus in Madera, according to Valley Children’s Hospital.

One of the great privileges of leading Valley Children’s Healthcare is witnessing firsthand the generosity of extraordinary individuals like Donald Gumz.

Todd Suntrapak, President and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare

Gumz, who graduated from Edison High School, was born and raised in Fresno to a family who had farmed grapes in California since the early 1900s. Gumz spent his entire professional life as an accountant.

Gumz supported many causes including Valley Children’s, the Ronald McDonald House, Marjaree Mason Center, and Fresno State’s Enology Department.

