MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley Children’s Hospital patients started their Thursday morning with a pleasant surprise.

The annual Emergency Medical Service escort of Santa at Valley Children’s Hospital occurred Thursday morning.

This is when Fresno firefighters, California Highway Patrol, and other first responders bring Santa to the hospital– and deliver presents to patients.

Patients, including 10-year-old Brisa Ramos, received some gifts.

She and her doll Anna have been hospitalized for a month.

“Anna is happy,” said Ramos.

On top of gift distributions, staff members say they went one step further.

For the first time, a live parade was held for patients.

“We love engaging with our kiddos in a variety of ways, and I think this is just such a fabulous way to, you know, make something magical around the holiday season,” said Valley Children Hospital’s Brian Estrada.

First responders and marching bands went around the hospital with their lights– and sirens on.

“Just from what I saw, light up of faces, lots of laughter. They loved the balloons and the decor that we had set out,” said Estrada. “ Just Santa waving from the fire truck was really uplifting for them to see.”

Ramos says her favorite part of the parade was watching Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on the fire truck.

She even got a surprise meet and greet when she got her gift.

Her mom says this day will be a core memory; Brisa couldn’t stop smiling.

“I enjoy that I got to say hi to them,” said Ramos. “It was really fun.”