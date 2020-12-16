Valley Children’s begins to give COVID-19 vaccine to its workers

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley Children’s Hospital on Wednesday started its effort to administer the COVID-19 vaccine beginning with its frontline workers.
A video shared on Twitter by the hospital showed Dr. Peter Witt becoming one of the first hospital staff members to receive the vaccine before heading to the operating room.
Valley Children’s expects to give 535 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to its frontline teams over the next week.
