Valley Children’s begins to give COVID-19 vaccine to its workers

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley Children’s Hospital on Wednesday started its effort to administer the COVID-19 vaccine beginning with its frontline workers.

A video shared on Twitter by the hospital showed Dr. Peter Witt becoming one of the first hospital staff members to receive the vaccine before heading to the operating room.

Valley Children’s expects to give 535 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to its frontline teams over the next week.

And with that…COVID-19 vaccine clinics are underway at Valley Children’s Hospital. Dr. Peter Witt got his shot before heading to the OR this morning. 535 doses will be administered over the next week to our frontline teams. pic.twitter.com/NpTwXV56sL — Valley Children's (@CareForKids) December 16, 2020

A thumbs up from RN Maureen Doyle after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. Nurses Angela Oaks and Komal Kaur are administering shots this morning. pic.twitter.com/vsNTdHHtjJ — Valley Children's (@CareForKids) December 16, 2020

RN Marcus Cruz received the COVID-19 vaccine from Pharmacist Alyssa Nakaguchi before his shift. pic.twitter.com/F09OfwS4kG — Valley Children's (@CareForKids) December 16, 2020