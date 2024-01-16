FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Chamber of Commerce proudly announced the distinguished recipients of the Valley Business Awards on Tuesday.

John Harris, owner of Harris Ranch, received the Leon S Peters Award, and Bob Smittcamp, renowned philanthropist and former CEO of Lyons Magnus who passed away in 2021, was the first-ever legacy recipient. The announcement was made by Fresno Chamber President & CEO Scott Miller at a surprise press conference held at Harris Ranch Resort in Coalinga.

“The 40th Anniversary of the Leon S Peters Award adds a special significance to this year’s

presentation. The decision to honor Mr. Smittcamp with the first-ever legacy presentation

of the award is a special tribute, emphasizing the historical importance of the occasion. The

fact of the matter is that this award represents the Central Valley’s greatest examples of

people who have used significant success in business to benefit the whole community. Mr.

Smittcamp’s name absolutely belongs on that list with Mr. Harris and the other legendary

individuals who came before,” said Scott Miller, President & CEO of Fresno Chamber of

Commerce.

The 2024 Valley Business Recipients included:

Harold Zinkin Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Brent Wilson, President & CEO, Dutch

Bros Coffee Franchise.

Bros Coffee Franchise. Community Champion of the Year Award: Noble Credit Union.

Rising Star of the Year Award: Dad’s Cookies.

Student Entrepreneur of the Year: Patrick Palmer, Owner of Little Valley Goods.

As a special tribute for the 40th anniversary of the Leon S Peters Award, the past LSP award

recipients have decided to recognize the exceptional achievements of respected community

businessman and leader Bob Smittcamp and award him with the 40th Anniversary Legacy

Leon S. Peters Award as a posthumous recognition for this legacy.

In addition to donating $10 million to advance neurosciences at Community Medical

Centers in 2018, Smittcamp was described as an avid supporter of Fresno State, his alma mater,

benefitting various types of programs and scholarships, and giving generations of students

the opportunity for excellence in higher education.