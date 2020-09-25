Valley assemblymember and Big Creek homeowner tour wildfire devastation

BIG CREEK, California (KSEE) – Central Valley Assemblymember Jim Patterson toured the Big Creek area Thursday to see first-hand the damage done by the Creek Fire.

Among the stops was the Southern California Power Plant – which has been offline for over two weeks because of fire damage. The plant supplies 1000 megawatts, enough power for a million homes,

“When you have a plant like this that goes off the grid,” said Patterson. “1000 megawatts. That means that California has to find it another way.”

Right now the plant is not safe for employees, many of which live in the Big Creek neighborhoods.

Patterson also toured the property and neighborhood of Mary Ann Fitzgerald.

“I don’t think it is any different than what I expected but the reality is there,” said Fitzgerald. “You have to accept what was there.”

Fitzgerald teared up as she looked at what was left of her home of over 40 years.

“The front door was right next to that,” she pointed. “So you went into that way and there were church benches from when they replaced the pews. They gave them to me.”

This home was a sanctuary for her and her family, especially her grandchildren.

“It was a good, good time for the kids up there,” said Fitzgerald.

The Fitzgerald household one of the many homes on the block wiped out by the Creek Fire, California’s largest single wildfire in history.

“I am going to rebuild,” said Fitzgerald. “I don’t know if it will be in this particular spot but I am going to rebuild.”

