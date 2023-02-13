FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While the world prays for those affected by last week’s tragic earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

A group of valley residents prepares for a medical mission to help those in the region.

Members of the Armenian community here in Fresno are gearing up for a medical mission to help those, who were devastated by last week’s earthquake in the middle east.

“It feeds my soul to continue to help people who are in need,” said Chief of Surgery at Kaiser Permanente Van Boghossian.

Van Boghossian is one of twenty people dropping everything for two weeks to join a medical mission to help those affected by last week’s catastrophic earthquake that did historic damage to Syria and Turkey.

“When we become physicians there is an oath we take, to care for the people in need,” said Boghossian.

The trip was originally planned to take members of the mission to Lebanon next month but since the tragedy, the itinerary has changed.

“We’re going to Lebanon because it was scheduled to go…now with the tragedy that existed it’s our humanitarian responsibility to extend our arms to the victims,” Apkarjian continued, “We are going to the border town of Anjar ..Our border with Syria and provide all the supplies, equipment and medication we want to assure them this that were with them …”

Apkarian says help from Armenians in the United States is critical to beginning restoration efforts.

The funds will allow them to purchase more medication as the cost of medication has gone up four times,” said Apkarjian.

Donations can be made here.