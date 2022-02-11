Valley Animal Center taking Valentine’s Day pet photos

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A popular holiday fundraiser returns to the Valley Animal Center this Valentine’s Day.

Valley Animal Center marketing manager Alisia Sanchez says, “We’re having our second annual Pooch Smooches and Kitty Kisses Photo Booth. This is the second year that we’ve done it. It’s $15 for two digital photographs that we’ll send to your inbox. All of the proceeds benefit Valley Animal Center.”

The photo booth is outdoors and consists of a decorated backdrop and props.

Sanchez says, “You can bring in your dog and if they’re good on leash, that’s fine. If they’re not, that’s fine as well, and we’ll just have them sit down and get their photo taken. We have treats available to get their attention. And we also have another photo booth available for cats. Cats are a little more stressed in a new environment, so we have a room available indoors for the cats to take their pictures.”

The event went from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday and will take place again on Monday, Valentine’s Day, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. outside the Valley Animal Center’s Clinic at 3934 N. Hayston Ave. in Fresno.