Valley Animal Center hosts drive for pet food donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Valley Animal Center is hosting a drive for pet food donations for those impacted by COVID-19.
Items collected at the drive will be given to Halo Cafe Fresno, the organization says.
Valley Animal Center is asking the public to donate unopened cat litter and dog/cat food of any brand and size to the facility located 3934 N. Hayston Ave. in Fresno.
Donations can be dropped off Tuesday between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday between 9 a.m. to noon.
All donations will be distributed by Halo Café to low-income families, elderly, homeless community members, and those recently affected by COVID-19 who need help feeding their pets, says Valley Animal Center.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
