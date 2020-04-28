Valley Animal Center hosts drive for pet food donations

FILE- Sick cat Scout awaits an MRI at the Animal Medical Center on December 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images- FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Valley Animal Center is hosting a drive for pet food donations for those impacted by COVID-19.

Items collected at the drive will be given to Halo Cafe Fresno, the organization says.

Valley Animal Center is asking the public to donate unopened cat litter and dog/cat food of any brand and size to the facility located 3934 N. Hayston Ave. in Fresno.

Donations can be dropped off Tuesday between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday between 9 a.m. to noon.

All donations will be distributed by Halo Café to low-income families, elderly, homeless community members, and those recently affected by COVID-19 who need help feeding their pets, says Valley Animal Center.

