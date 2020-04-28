Valley Animal Center hosts drive for pet food donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- Sick cat Scout awaits an MRI at the Animal Medical Center on December 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images- FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Valley Animal Center is hosting a drive for pet food donations for those impacted by COVID-19.

Items collected at the drive will be given to Halo Cafe Fresno, the organization says.

Valley Animal Center is asking the public to donate unopened cat litter and dog/cat food of any brand and size to the facility located 3934 N. Hayston Ave. in Fresno.

Donations can be dropped off Tuesday between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday between 9 a.m. to noon.

All donations will be distributed by Halo Café to low-income families, elderly, homeless community members, and those recently affected by COVID-19 who need help feeding their pets, says Valley Animal Center.

View this post on Instagram

Next Tuesday, April 28, is #PayItForwardDay! We are so grateful to our supporters for helping us in the last two months, we want to do our part and give back to the community, too! So, we have scheduled a donation drive to benefit @halocafefresno. Please consider donating factory-sealed cat litter or cat and dog food of any brand and any size to our facility next Tuesday and Wednesday during the allotted times. All donations will be distributed by Halo Café to low-income families, elderly, homeless community members, and those recently affected by COVID-19 who need help feeding their pets. “Together… nothing is imPAWssible.” 🐾 . . . #valleyanimalcenter #adoptdontshop #donation #donationdrive #dog #dogfood #cat #catfood #catlitter #covid_19 #covid #covid19 #halocafe #fresno #fresnocounty #clovis #payitforward

A post shared by Valley Animal Center (@valleyanimalcenter) on

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know