Valley Animal Center hosts donation drive ‘Paw-rade’, part of their month-long fundraiser

Local News
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Central Valley’s largest no-kill shelter for dogs and cats, Valley Animal Center, hosted a drive-thru donation Paw-rade event Saturday.

The event was a part of their month-long, “Fund in the Sun” fundraiser in July.

“Our goal is to raise $30,000 in in-kind and monetary donations combined. The parade is just another opportunity for people to come by the shelter and donate items such as bleach, dog food, cat food while practicing social distancing., “Community Relations Coordinator with the Valley Animal Center, Alicia Sanchez said.

So far, they’ve raised about $8,000 dollars.

The parade was a one-day event, but the fundraiser is going on until the end of the month. You can donate online or stop by their facility Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

