COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Valley Animal Center closes its doors during Fresno ‘shelter in place’ emergency order; care for animals continues

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley Animal Center, a Fresno-based no-kill shelter for dogs and cats, closed its doors Thursday following Fresno’s emergency “shelter in place” order issued Wednesday.

The clinic, cat and dog adoption centers and dog park will be closed until further notice, according to a press release. Any volunteer opportunities have also been placed on hold.

“This doesn’t mean we’re not here for the animals,” said Greg Peña, Valley Animal Center Executive Director. “Animal care staff will continue to feed and care for them daily, and any animal that is currently undergoing medical treatment will continue to receive that treatment.”

Valley Animal Center said it values and appreciates the support of the community and asked that the public consider donating to the organization online.

Monetary donations can be made online at valleyanimal.org or through the organization’s Facebook page.

The public can also text the code “PENNIES” to 44321 to donate.

Any amount donated during the month of March will be matched by a Valley Animal Center supporter.

For emergency situations, the organization recommends contacting Cedar Veterinary Hospital at 559-251-7141 or 24/7 PetVets at 559-486-0520.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.