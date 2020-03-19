Valley Animal Center closes its doors during Fresno ‘shelter in place’ emergency order; care for animals continues

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley Animal Center, a Fresno-based no-kill shelter for dogs and cats, closed its doors Thursday following Fresno’s emergency “shelter in place” order issued Wednesday.

The clinic, cat and dog adoption centers and dog park will be closed until further notice, according to a press release. Any volunteer opportunities have also been placed on hold.

“This doesn’t mean we’re not here for the animals,” said Greg Peña, Valley Animal Center Executive Director. “Animal care staff will continue to feed and care for them daily, and any animal that is currently undergoing medical treatment will continue to receive that treatment.”

Valley Animal Center said it values and appreciates the support of the community and asked that the public consider donating to the organization online.

Monetary donations can be made online at valleyanimal.org or through the organization’s Facebook page.

The public can also text the code “PENNIES” to 44321 to donate.

Any amount donated during the month of March will be matched by a Valley Animal Center supporter.

For emergency situations, the organization recommends contacting Cedar Veterinary Hospital at 559-251-7141 or 24/7 PetVets at 559-486-0520.

