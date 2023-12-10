FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the potential for freezing temperatures here in the Central Valley, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District asks that residents heat their homes wisely.

They say anyone with a wood-burning fireplace in their home should not use it.

“Our atmosphere in our valley cannot handle the load of pollution that comes from burning in your fireplace. The major metropolis centers, the lots and lots of people… You have a fire in your fireplace and you’re affecting hundreds to thousands of people,” said Heather Heinks, Outreach and Communications Manager for the Valley Air District.

Heinks says in with the winter weather, fireplace smoke sinks right to the valley floor.

It not only clouds the mountain views but exposes Central Valley residents to harmful particulates in the air.

“You breathe it in, and it’s so small that you can inhale it deep through your lungs into your bloodstream. That means it’s affecting your body and it’s not good for your health,” she said.

While burning wood at home is not banned every day, Valley Air, covering the eight counties of the San Joaquin Valley, highly discourages it.

However, there are some exceptions, like if firewood is the only heat source, or for those who live in certain rural areas.

“We have a very vast valley, we are reaching foothill customers, folks that do not have access to piped-in natural gas. They couldn’t put a natural gas device in if they wanted to. Those folks are exempted,” said Heinks.

For those with wood fireplaces, there are alternatives the air district wants to help with.

They will give potentially thousands of dollars to install a clean-burning natural gas insert or an electric heat pump.

Or, in areas without natural gas access, they can give up to $1,000 to help with the purchase of a certified wood or wood pellet insert.

“Most of the retailers that are in the hearth industry in this area work with us and will guide you through the process, and will help you apply and help you get funding,” said Heinks.

Those who notice someone illegally burning wood can report it using the Valley Air app.

If reported, they could get up to a $100 fine for a first offense.

For additional resources, like assistance in purchasing a clean burning unit, visit the Valley Air website.