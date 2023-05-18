FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District is taking action to accept over $18.5 million in additional U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) funding to replace old nut harvesters and wood-burning devices, according to officials.

“Grant funds such as these recognize the partnerships with Valley residents and farmers to expedite emission reductions in the San Joaquin Valley through the deployment of the latest and cleanest technologies. With these funds and matching investments by local partners, the EPA is acknowledging the unique challenges of the Valley and providing much needed and appreciated financial assistance.” Samir Sheikh, Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District

After submitting three proposals to the EPA for the highly competitive 2022 Targeted Air Shed Grant Program, officials say they were informed that two of the three proposals were selected for funding.

Officials say the low-dust nut harvester proposal was selected for funding in the amount of $10,000,000, and the wood-burning device change-out proposal was selected for funding in the amount of $8,590,223.

According to the Valley Air District to date, the District’s low-dust nut harvester replacement program has provided over $15 million to replace over 186 older, Valley-based nut harvesters with new, significantly cleaner low-dust nut harvesters. This grant will help fund the replacement of about 120 additional older nut harvesters with match funding.

Officials also announced that the District’s Fireplace & Woodstove Change-Out Program has replaced 29,000 dirty wood-burning devices in homes throughout the Central Valley. With this grant, they plan to replace approximately 2,089 wood-burning devices with cleaner electric or gas devices also with match funding.

A complete listing of available grant programs and requirements can be found at www.valleyair.org/grants or by calling program staff at (559) 230-5800.