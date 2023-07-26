FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Khetphet Phagnasay who goes by K-P has starred in hit shows like the Netflix mini-series Dahmer and the original CBS FBI.

With the strike, he’s no longer working on shows and movies crippling his income.

K-P says he was overseas when the actor’s union joined the strike, “I was in Prague shooting a series and once the sag strike went through, they had to shut production down and I had to come back home,” K-P said.

Once he was back in the States, he joined the protest and strike in Hollywood.

“I joined the picket lines down at Netflix and Paramount,” said K-P.

The actors joined the writer’s strike on July 14; the writers went on strike back on May 2.

“I was joking with my friend I showed him my residual check it’s 50 cents,” K-P continued.

Actors get residual payments every time their work whether it’s movies, tv, and even commercials are shown.

K-P says his residual checks for starring in hit shows have been getting smaller over the year, especially with the expansion of streaming services.

“These studios are not giving us the streaming numbers we know they are making money,” K-P explained

And without the money, K-P says it is getting harder to pay everyday bills

“We have to make at least $26,000 to qualify to get our health insurance,” says K-P.

Until a deal is made between the two, K-P will have to work on commercials and independent films to make up for lost income.

“I have a studio, I run production companies so a lot of commercials and productions you see in town I have my fingerprints on it,” said K-P.

In full transparency, members of our team are in SAG AFTRA but are not affected by the strike.