Valentine’s in the dark? Fresno Art Museum has a different date idea

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A different way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is the latest fundraiser from the Fresno Art Museum.

“Dining in the Dark” will provide local couples with a three-course meal in a pitch-black setting. Chefs Matt Moore and Barbara McCormick from The Painted Table are creating the night-time nibbles.

Organizers say the lack of light will enhance the taste, smell, and touch of the food on offer.

The event is taking place Friday, Feb. 14 and starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $125 each and can be booked either by phone on (559) 441-4221 or visiting the Fresno Art Museum at 2233 North First Street.

Money raised will go to support the Fresno Art Museum’s exhibitions and education programs.

