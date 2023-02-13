FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Hundreds of vendors will be out on the streets of Fresno for Valentine’s Day.

We checked in on the city’s efforts to keep patrons safe while they try and make a living.

A member of the Vendor Association told me so far this year there have been no incidents they know of.

A big improvement from last year.

Video taken from last Valentine’s Day shows now 22-year-old, Martin Chavez, hitting and intimidating a 77-year-old vendor on Tulare and Third st.

According to Public Court Records, Chavez has been convicted of second-degree robbery, a felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison, in May.

But this incident still lives fresh in the minds of vendors today.

“We are closer to governmental offices, so there’s a little bit more security here,” said Antolina Vasquez.

Vasquez chose this corner, on Dakota and Peach Avenues due to safety concerns.

It’s close to the Fresno County Offices, and the National Guard, so she felt safer being there, selling flowers and stuffed animals.

“I do feel safer because I do not have cameras, we don’t have that. We don’t have lights or a tarp, but we need to watch our money because if not, they’ll take it,” she said.

While there haven’t been any major incidents this year, the city says they are working to keep it that way.

“For them to have access to these cameras, that’s actually been really helpful for them because we know it’s a deterrent,” said Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez.

Chavez has been an advocate for vendor safety since before the Valentine’s Day attack.

He helped approve funding for 20 cameras already installed on vendor’s carts.

He says there are 30 more cameras on their way to other vendors that could scare away would-be attackers.

“This was actually one of the asks and requests that the food vendor folks had for us,” he said.

For Miguel Lopez, he says his camera has worked on his cart for six months without a hiccup.

Something he’ll continue to use.

“They do the process of installing the camera, they follow up so that it’s working right. There’s never been a problem,” said Miguel Lopez, a member of the vendor’s association.

The Fresno City Council recently approved $500,000 dollars that will go towards the Vendor’s Association.

That money could go to updated carts, grants for equipment, and also potentially more cameras.