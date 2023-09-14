FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman David Valadao joined other members of the Congressional Valley Fever Task Force on Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on treatments of Valley Fever. The roundtable included medical experts, researchers, and patient advocates to discuss the impacts of Valley Fever across the Western United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Valley Fever is an infection caused by the fungus Coccidioides. Most people who breathe in the spores don’t get sick, but some people do. The CDC said cough and fever are common symptoms of Valley Fever.

Now, local leaders are trying to combat this issue by continuing to raise awareness.

“Valley Fever has an enormous impact on the Central Valley, leaving thousands of people sick every single year. I’m proud to be a member of the Valley Fever Task Force to raise awareness and work toward solutions,” said Congressman Valadao. “Our task force hosted a round table with Valley Fever experts from across the country to hear about current challenges and how we can be helpful at the federal level. I look forward to continuing my work with Valley Fever Task Force Co-Chairs Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Representative David Schweikert to help find solutions to this disease and keep Central Valley families safe and healthy.”

The Valley Fever Task Force was founded in 2013 by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Congressman David Schweikert. The bipartisan Task Force aims to raise awareness, reduce risk of diagnoses, and develop viable cures for Valley Fever. Congressman Valadao has been a member of the Task Force since its founding.

