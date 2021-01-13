Valadao among 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley GOP Rep. David Valadao joined nine other House Republicans to impeach President Donald Trump over the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

In a series of tweets, Valadao explained his reasoning behind the vote, saying that Trump, “without question, a driving force in the catastrophic events that took place on Jan. 6 by encouraging masses of rioters to incite violence on elected officials, staff members, and our representative democracy as a whole.”

Valadao called the second impeachment, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “a rushed political stunt,” and wished there was more time to hold hearings to ensure due process.

Despite his feelings, the representative went with Democrats and nine other Republicans to impeach Trump.

“His inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense,” Valadao said. “It’s time to put country over politics.”

The other House Republicans who also supported impeachment: Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming; John Katko of New York; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan; Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington state; and Tom Rice of South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.