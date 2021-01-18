Vaccine rollout on pause at Clinica Sierra Vista after receiving doses linked to allergic reactions

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clinica Sierra Vista will be postponing COVID-19 vaccinations in both Fresno and Kern counties – after it received 1,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the same batch that may have caused severe allergic reactions in a handful of people at a San Diego vaccination site.

Effective Tuesday, Clinica Sierra Vista will be postponing vaccinations in both Kern and Fresno counties until further supplies are obtained.

The provider made clear patients who received doses of the vaccine on Monday did not receive a vaccine from the lot under investigation. 

Officials at Clinica Sierra Vista say all patients who have set up an appointment will be rescheduled and individuals will be prioritized when the vaccine is made available.

The state has urged healthcare providers to stop using the batch of the Moderna vaccine for the time being. More than 330,000 doses from the Moderna lot were distributed to 287 providers across California.

