Vaccination clinic set up at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In partnership with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, the Fresno County Department of Public Health set up a vaccination clinic in the lobby of the airport on Wednesday.

The clinic comes as the airport sees a record number of travelers.

“We’re seeing days that the activity level is more than 30% higher than it was pre-pandemic,” said Kevin Meikle, the director of aviation at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Per the County Department of Public Health, the clinic will go until July 25 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the lobby of the airport.

Dr. Trinidad Solis, a public health physician with the health department, said they want to see their vaccination rates increase, especially as the Delta variant gains traction.

“Right now, as a physician, I’m very concerned about the Delta variant. We’re seeing some cases in Fresno County already, and it is more contagious, and we’re seeing that it can cause more severe COVID-19 disease,” Solis said.

Per the county’s most recent data, 52% of the 12 and older population in Fresno County is vaccinated with at least one dose. The county is falling behind other parts of California, like the Bay Area and Los Angeles but is leading the Central Valley in vaccination rates.

And Solis said those traveling from abroad like Mexico to the Central Valley will also be able to get the vaccine at the airport.

“The more we increase access to COVID vaccines, not only to members in our community but abroad, the better for us as a global community,” Solis said.

Adriana Gonzalez, consul with the Consulate of Mexico, said many Latinos are traveling abroad during the summer or picking up their relatives at the airport.

“This is a chance again to continue helping each other to continue maintaining everybody safe, our family, our friends,” Gonzalez said.