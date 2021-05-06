Vaccinating high school students is the latest effort in the COVID-19 fight

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – For just under a month, those 16 years old and above have been eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Fresno County – so long as they have parental permission.

Fresno County’s school districts are working with county health officials to set up vaccine clinics. The most recent one was held for Central Unified. Superintendent Andrew Alvarado says it was a success.

“We have experienced quite a bit of students who said they have already received it,” said Alvarado.

Central Unified is one of the first Fresno County school districts to hold a mass vaccination clinic for their students.

“So, I think there is a large population of our 16 years old and above who have received the vaccination, but we were able to vaccine 88 students on that Saturday,” said Alvarado.

The district plans to hold another clinic later this month to give students their second shot, along with vaccinating more teenagers who get parental permission.

“We are excited to announce that and be a little ahead of the game as far as that’s concerned,” said Alvarado.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health said around 3,700 high school students – between the age of 16 and 17 – have received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Prado said in the coming weeks and months they will work with local school districts to offer more vaccination clinics.

“Partnering with some of our school districts and just have a day to vaccinate that population on-site at school – and then the following day we can have a community event in the low vaccine areas,” said Prado.

Fresno County is currently focused on vaccinating high school students, waiting for the FDA to allow 12 through 15-year-olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine.