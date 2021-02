FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a vacant shed fire in central Fresno Wednesday evening.

The call was in the area of Belmont and Fulton Avenues for a detached shed on fire, near a vacant commercial building. Crews arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, a subsequent search of the building found a homeless man inside.

The fire in the shed did not damage the nearby vacant commercial building. The cause of the fire is unknown.