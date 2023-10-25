FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Alleged homeless activity set a vacant house on fire Wednesday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say just before 10 p.m. they responded to a reported unconfirmed residential fire near Belmont and Howard Avenues.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from a boarded-up and vacant home which prompted them to upgrade the call to a full residential alarm.

Fresno Fire says they were able to knock out the fire relatively quickly. The fire made it into the basement and first floor with smoke traveling up to the second.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire but believe it is due to homeless activity.