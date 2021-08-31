Utility worker injured after crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  A driver lost control and hit a utility worker Tuesday morning in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police said a driver swerved and clipped the worker who was doing maintenance on a utility box near Butler and Clovis avenues around 9:00 a.m.

The driver also took out a railroad crossing arm. The utility worker was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury, police said.

The driver was not injured in the incident. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

