USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KSEE/KGPE) — The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt returned to San Diego Thursday morning, marking the end of its deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

The Roosevelt was sidelined during deployment following a COVID-19 outbreak onboard back in March.

The Navy upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, according to a U.S. official.

The USS Bunker Hill and the USS Russell returned to San Diego Wednesday after a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in the Indo-Pacific on Jan. 17.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.