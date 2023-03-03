FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The recent snowstorm has created challenges in communities throughout the Central Valley.

The Postal Service is asking for the public’s help in keeping sidewalks, pathways, and egress from mailboxes free of snow and ice so postal letter carriers can deliver the mail safely.

Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes create havoc for carriers trying to safely deliver the mail, officials say.

Keeping a clear path to the mailbox by clearing steps, porches, and walkways will help postal carriers maintain consistent delivery service, according to officials.

Officials say postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions. However, delivery service may be delayed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes.