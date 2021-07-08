USGS holds news conference addressing earthquakes felt in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) held a news conference to address a number of earthquakes that rattled California and could be felt in the Central Valley.

Officials with the USGS say around 3:30 p.m., the earthquake in Eastern California was said to be of 5.9 magnitudes but it was shortly upgraded to a magnitude of 6.0.

The USGS says they categorized the event as a moderate to strong earthquake, one that was strong enough to knock things over when it occurred.

According to officials, there’s a 6% chance of more aftershocks, stronger than the initial earthquake that may occur, but as of right now, 40 smaller aftershocks have been felt.

The earthquake took place on the Antelope Valley Fault Line, which the USGS says is a region known for active faults.

This is the largest earthquake felt in the region since 1944, the USGS says.