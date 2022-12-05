KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of earthquakes were felt in Kings County over the past 24 hours – the second striking Monday afternoon.

According to the USGS, the second earthquake was a 3.9 magnitude and struck Monday at approximately 4:10 p.m. in an area five miles southwest of Kettleman City. It was registered at a depth of 5.5 miles.

Federal officials say the first earthquake was a 2.8 magnitude and was registered approximately 22 hours earlier on Sunday, at approximately 6:26 p.m., in an area six miles southwest of Kettleman City. It was registered at a depth of 4.9 miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported in either earthquake.