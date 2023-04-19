MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted a Secretarial Disaster Designation for Madera County, which will provide much-needed relief to farmers.

The farm loans are available to family-sized farmers and ranchers who have suffered physical and crop production losses as a direct result of the winter storms that began on December 27, 2022.

The designation means farmers and ranchers may qualify for emergency farm loans to help them rebuild and recover.

We are grateful for the USDA’s recognition of the challenges created by the severe winter storms… We understand how important the farming community is to the economic and social fabric of our county, and we want to do everything we can to support them during this time. David Rogers, Chairman of the Madera County Board of Supervisors

The deadline to apply is October 16 and farmers with questions about emergency farm loans or need help applying can contact the Madera Farm Services Agency at 559-674-4628.

Anyone seeking more information about the Secretarial Disaster Designation and the emergency farm loans can visit the USDA website.